Amal Clooney surprised her husband, George Clooney, on his 56th birthday, with help from a couple of his famous friends. The pregnant human rights lawyer had a custom cake made for the actor and his Casamigos business partner, Rande Gerber, who also recently celebrated a birthday.

“Celebrating our Birthdays @casamigos style. Thanks for the cool cake Amal. #houseoffriends,” Gerber, who turned 55 on April 27, wrote alongside a photo of himself with Clooney and their impressive cake.

According to an insider, Gerber and his wife, Cindy Crawford, flew to London to surprise Clooney for his birthday.

“Amal had this great cake made replicating the Casamigos tequila bar from their houses in Mexico,” the insider told Us. “Amal set it all up and Rande and Cindy surprised him when he got home. George was totally surprised.”

The birthday boy also took it upon himself to photobomb Crawford and Gerber.

“We can always count on him for the photobomb,” Crawford captioned a funny pic in which Clooney pops his head into the frame.

