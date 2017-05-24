Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has been offered a sex tape contract from Vivid Entertainment, Us Weekly can confirm. In documents obtained by Us, the adult film production company is offering the MTV reality star $85,000 in an advance and 35 percent of the net revenues.

A source tells Us that they don’t think Portwood will end up doing the film, but she’s “considering” it.

In fact, she and fiance Matt Baier already sat down with Vivid Entertainment CEO Steven Hirsh, the couple confirmed to TMZ.

The move may come as a shock for Teen Mom fans as Portwood has previously criticized costar Farrah Abraham for filming a sex tape in 2013.

In a statement to Us Weekly, 25-year-old Abraham slams Portwood and Baier for attempting to emulate her.

“They hope to follow in footsteps of mine, the envy of them wanting to be me never fails,” Abraham tells Us. “I doubt doing a sex tape at 26 is the right direction. It’s sad how hard Amber tries to be me.”

Portwood’s close friend and fellow Teen Mom OG costar Maci Bookout also threatened to quit the show in April 2015 after MTV brought Abraham back on the series.

Us Weekly has reached out to MTV for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!