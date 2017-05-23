Amber Portwood Slams Matt Baier’s Claim That He ‘Will Not Marry’ Her

Oh, no, he didn’t. Amber Portwood responded via Twitter to fiancé Matt Baier’s angry declaration that he “will not marry” her, as seen on the Monday, May 22, episode of Teen Mom OG.



When celebrity blogger Perez Hilton tweeted about the awkward moment on Tuesday, May 23, Portwood replied, “Yeah wish he would have said that to me!! Lol good thing he whispered it to her [a producer] because I don't mess around with comments like that!!”

@PerezHilton Yeah wish he would have said that to me!! Lol good thing he whispered it to her because I don't mess around with comments like that!!👿 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 23, 2017

As viewers saw on Monday night, Baier and Portwood, 26, traveled to Las Vegas to attend a friend’s wedding. During a bit of downtime, the couple visited a wedding chapel and considered eloping in Sin City.

However, after some thought, Portwood told Baier that she didn’t want to tie the knot without her 8-year-old daughter, Leah — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley — in attendance. “I’m not doing it without [Leah],” she explained. “She’s 8. I’m not doing it without her.”

Baier then pushed her, saying, “Let’s just f--king do it.” His comment prompted Portwood to call her older brother, Shawn, to gauge his opinion about her potential “I dos.” After Shawn agreed that getting married without her family present would be “not cool,” Portwood told Baier that they should hold off on exchanging vows.

This infuriated Baier, who, behind Portwood’s back, turned to a producer and quietly fumed, “I will not marry her. I will not marry her now, ever. I will make that statement. She wants to marry her brother. That’s who she wants to marry. F--k her, she just humiliated me on TV. I’m done. Done!”

The explosive episode comes just days after Us Weekly confirmed that Portwood has put her nuptials to Baier on hold. “They are still together and living together but there have been a few bumps in the road. The fall wedding isn’t happening,” a source told Us on May 18 of the Indiana-based pair, who have been together for more than two years and planned to wed this October. “Amber got cold feet after a series of red flags."



Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

