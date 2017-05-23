Relationship drama! For most of the moms, the Monday, May 22nd episode of Teen Mom OG was an episode about smooth sailing and moving forward with their lives. Amber Portwood and her fiance Matt Baier, however, went through some seriously shocking moments of deception when Matt badmouthed her to a producer. Watch the drama in the video above!

Catelynn and Tyler Start a Children’s Fashion Line

Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra spent the episode working on the beginnings of their children’s fashion line, Tierra Reign. The vision began when Tyler approached his wife and said, “I want stuff that, like, looks sweet.” And thus, a brand was born. The duo then met with local seamstress Devynn to go over fabrics and designs.

Tyler’s dad, Butch, watched their daughter Nova while the duo went to the design meeting. Butch comically asked, “I’m watching Nova again? You sure? ‘Cause I just got back from parole …”

Farrah Gets Hypnotherapy

Meanwhile, in Farrah Abraham’s world, she and mother Debra Danielsen trekked out to L.A. for some hypnotherapy. During the session with hypnotherapist Kevin Stone, the mother-daughter duo hashed things out. While in Stone’s office, Farrah stated she wanted to work on “relationships,” saying she’s been having “tons of difficulty” finding a partner.

Farrah’s mom Debra asked the hypnotherapist to help her with having “the best relationship possible” with her daughter. Considering the duo woke up from the trance laughing and smiling, it seems like the session was a success!

Later, after admitting to her mom that she’s “come to realize I need to start dating other guys,” Farrah met up with ex Simon Saran for dinner. During a quiet and restrained meal, Farrah admitted to her ex, “I think we should be friends. Like, not friends with benefits.” Simon agreed but appeared disappointed, even wiping away a tear. Aww.

Maci Has a Huge Secret

Things were fairly calm with Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney until Maci received a shocking text from a friend about Ryan Edwards, her ex and father of son Bentley. Maci confessed to the camera, “I got some information about Ryan and certain things he’s doing and stuff that aren’t very good at all. … I’m not gonna go into specifics. It’s like scary stuff. Really scary stuff.”

When pressed by a producer for more information, Maci wouldn’t budge. She simply insisted, “People are gonna be like, ‘Oh he’s doing drugs.’ I did not know the severity of what is going on.” She then admitted to her husband, “Obviously our No. 1 priority is Bentley’s safety, but Ryan is his dad … we have to get Jen and Larry on board.”

She continued, “The goal is to get him healthy and happy and back to normal. If I can’t do that, I at least have to try.” We’re dying to know what that text said!

Matt Tries to Elope With Amber in Vegas

Meanwhile, there were troubled waters in Amber’s world as she and Matt headed to Vegas to attend a friend’s wedding. It all started innocuously when Matt jokingly asked if Amber wanted to elope right there in Vegas. Amber brushed off the offer, insisting, “I’m not doing it without [Leah]. She’s 8. I’m not doing it without her.”

Matt then pushed her, saying, “Let’s just f—ing do it.”

Amber then called her brother, Shawn Portwood, to run the idea by him. Shawn agreed that getting married without her family present would be “not cool.” This interaction clearly set something off in Matt, who turned on a dime, saying to a producer behind Amber’s back, “I will not marry her. I will not marry her now, ever. I will make that statement. She wants to marry her brother. That’s who she wants to marry. F–k her, she just humiliated me on TV. I’m done. Done!” Wow.

Later, at dinner, Matt joked to Amber, “I forgive you for humiliating me now on TV.” After Amber said she felt like they were “already married,” he responded, “We must be married. I already don’t like you.” Ouch.

Matt later went up to a producer to insist they keep this wedding situation from airing. The producer responded professionally, pointing out it wasn’t up to him, but Matt ended the conversation by declaring, “I will fake this the rest of the day but I am done with her f—ing psycho ass.”

The most jaw-dropping moment had to be when, seconds after trashing his fiancee, Matt turned to Amber for a kiss saying, “I love you.” Talk about two-faced!

The episode culminated with Matt apologizing to Amber for putting her on the spot and asking her to elope. During the mea culpa, he briefly snapped at her when she admitted to being “scared” of marriage.

Tell Us: What do you think of Matt’s bizarre behavior toward Amber?

