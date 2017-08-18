Is it too late now to say sorry? Matt Baier spoke candidly about his split from ex-fiancee Amber Portwood in a new interview.

Despite trying to work through their relationship issues on Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition this summer, Baier, 46, left filming early and headed back to Las Vegas rather than returning to 27-year-old Portwood’s Indianapolis home, where the couple had previously lived together.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

“That would have been too painful. So I went to Vegas to get my head around the split,” the DJ told E! News on Friday, August 18. “Ultimately, my hope was to get a place where Amber could come visit me and we could work on our issues. Obviously that didn’t happen.”

Although Portwood has been spotted smooching a new man since the Teen Mom OG costars called off their wedding in June, Baier still has one foot in the past.

“I’m trying to do a lot of work on myself because I realize now the downfall of our relationship was my fault,” he continued. “When you’re thrust back into the spotlight like that, it can affect you. My mistake was taking our relationship for granted.”

The Boston native explained that he regrets not treating his ex-fiancee better. “What I’ve learned from this is you have to do the work. You have to make the person you’re with feel loved every single day,” Baier explained. “I forgot to do that and now I’m paying the price. If I got a do-over, I would do everything differently. I should have listened to her more.”



As previously reported, Portwood called off the couple’s nuptials in June after Baier, a recovered drug addict, offered cast member Catelynn Lowell a Xanax to calm her nerves at a press day in NYC. The Forever Haute boutique founder told Us Weekly at the time that Baier’s action was “pretty much the straw that broke the camel’s back.”



Nonetheless, Baier is still holding out hope for reconciliation. “If nothing else, I hope we can stay friends,” he went on. “We started off as best friends and that’s what I miss the most from her — her friendship. To not have that is painful. When something happens, my natural instinct is to call her and tell her everything. She was my family.”

Portwood recently told Us that in order for the romance to work out, Baier needs to put in more effort. “He has been the best. He’s just a person that doesn’t deal with his s--t," she said. “But he’s also met a person that he really is in love with and doesn’t want to let go. At this point, it’s pretty much up to him to save this relationship.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!