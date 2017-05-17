She’s an open book. Amy Schumer frequently gushed about her boyfriend Ben Hanisch before they called it quits on their relationship of a year and a half.

“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” Schumer’s rep told Us on Tuesday, May 16.

Take a look back on some of the comedian’s best quotes about their romance:

January 2016

The Trainwreck star, 35, first went public with their relationship on January 5, 2016. She posted a photo of herself and Hanisch at the White House while attending a press conference about gun control. “Fam and man at the whitehizzy,” she tweeted.

He posted a pic of the new couple a few days earlier, writing, “Sometimes in life you get extremely lucky, and the smartest, funniest, most beautiful woman comes along when you least expect it. Here’s to what adventures 2016 brings!”

Schumer later revealed in her 2016 memoir, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, that the couple met through a dating app for creative people.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images for FIJI Water

June 2016

The actress let the world know their romance had turned serious. “We’re in love,” she told Vogue’s July issue. “And we’re still in a total honeymoon phase. It’s a real relationship. Who knows what will happen, but we’re real good right now."

August 2016

Schumer opened up to Marie Claire about falling for the Chicago-based furniture designer. "Being in love is the scariest thing in the world. You want to f-ing cry and scream. I can't handle it. Every time we say goodbye, I think, 'This will have been a nice last week together.' Or I tell myself nothing is real and he's going to leave me and tell me he never loved me. I feel so bad for him. How exhausting it must be dating me.”



She also said that her relationship with Hanisch feels different. “I feel like Ben is the first guy who’s really been my boyfriend,” she said. "There are guys who, if they heard me say that, would want to punch me in the face, but yeah it’s the truth.”

The same month, Schumer also spilled some TMI details about their sex life on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, saying that they have sex "every day” and don’t use protection. She added that she and Hanisch were living together and that she had met his parents, who live in Illinois.



Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images/startraksphoto.com

November 2016

The pair gushed about each other in posts celebrating their one-year anniversary. “A year ago today I met the love of my life. Happy anniversary f—kface. #Iwanttoseeother people,” the comedian joked in an Instagram post.

Hanisch kept his post a little more sincere. “A year ago I met the love of my life. We both weren’t looking for a relationship at the time, but something felt right from the very first night we met,” he wrote on Instagram. "We ended up spending 6 days in a row together. This pic was taken in New Orleans and was the night I knew I wanted to spend my life with her.”

Mr. Exclusive / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

March 2017

The Snatched star told Glamour UK’s May issue that her beau keeps her safe. “He’s very protective of me,” Schumer said. “Like, not overprotective, but if someone’s taking pictures of me or filming in a restaurant, he’ll start taking pictures of them.”

He’s also the perfect plus-one for Hollywood events. “He’s really cool,” she continued. “It’s not a problem to be around any of the sorts of people who are at these events. He takes it all in his stride. But when I say, ‘Shall we get out of here?’ he’s like, ‘Yes!’ I’m so lucky that I met him.”

April 2017

During an InStyle interview conducted by her BFF Jessica Seinfeld, the Inside Amy Schumer star joked that it was “his penis” that attracted her to Hanisch. On a more serious note, she said, “I could see he was kind in a real way. Some guys, they can put a kind front, and then you find out that they’re sexual deviants. … He’s cute. He’s kind.”



She also raved that he was supportive of her success. “[There are] people who, due to their own insecurity, need you to be smaller. I feel like I can shine with him and also be nothing, and we’re good,” she told the magazine. "We’ve been together for almost a year and a half, but lately I’ll whisper in his ear, ‘I’m falling for you.’ And he’s just like, ‘We’ve been together for a while.’"

May 2017

Schumer dodged a question about marriage on The Howard Stern Show on May 3. "We are talking about today. I love the idea of committing to someone and making that choice and I want to have a family but right now, we are not in talks." When asked how they deal with their hectic schedules, she said, "It's good to have a lot of space."

