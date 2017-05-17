It’s over for Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch. The Snatched actress’ rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the duo have called it quits on their relationship after dating for more than a year.

“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” Schumer’s rep told Us on Tuesday, May 16.

In November, the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary, sharing sweet Instagram posts.

“A year ago I met the love of my life,” Hanisch wrote alongside a photo of Schumer. “We both weren’t looking for a relationship at the time, but something felt right from the very first night we met. We ended up spending 6 days in a row together. This pic was taken in New Orleans and was the night I knew I wanted to spend my life with her.”

Schumer was equally as vocal about her love for the furniture designer.

During an interview with Howard Stern, the Trainwreck star gushed that they have sex everyday.

“We love having sex with each other, but there’s no performing,” she told Stern in August. “He’s so sweet. When it comes to sex, I lay there like I’m going to get a CT scan so I’m not pleasing anyone.”



