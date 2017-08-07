Revisit Anna Faris’ Five Tips for a Happy Marriage

They tried to make it work. Hollywood super couple Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced on Sunday, August 6, they are legally separating after eight years of marriage.

In a joint statement on Faris’ Instagram account, the couple, who share 4-year-old son Jack, said they “tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.” The statement continued, “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

The Mom actress, 40, previously gave Us her best advice for maintaining her relationship with Pratt during happier times. See her tips below:



1. "Don't tease, even if it seems harmless, because that can be a downward … that can be a rapidly increasing spiral, and then you’re actually teasing people and it really gets to a bad pattern."

2. "Be kind and treat one another like you would to a friend. Truly be kind and supportive."

3. "I think if you’re engaged and you have doubts, break off the engagement instead of getting married, even though it’s embarrassing." (Faris was previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.)

4. "Definitely go on a honeymoon right after the wedding. Don’t wait. Don’t put it off because it’s like the post-Christmas feeling. You need to have something to look forward to."

5. "It’s OK to go to bed angry. I think men in particular sometimes just need time and they just need it and they won’t be able to be rational — and women too. I don’t mean to gender stereotype, but they won’t be able to think rationally until their anger has dissipated."

