Anna Paquin Reacts to Seeing Her ‘True Blood’ Sex Scene on BBC Newscast

Caught! A True Blood sex scene featuring Anna Paquin accidentally aired during a BBC newscast in the U.K. — and the actress was quickly clued in about the unfortunate (yet hysterical) incident.

While an anchor spoke from the teleprompter, one of her coworker’s could be seen watching the nude scene at their desk in the background. Some fans identified the HBO episode and gave Paquin, 35, a heads up.

@AnnaPaquin according to Twitter, you're now a 'trend'. You've definitely made it now! 😘😂👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/oFdGmpG4FT — Emma (@CymruEm) August 13, 2017

"MY BREASTS!! SO FUNNY ON SO MANY LEVELS," she tweeted on Friday, August 11. "Now that I know what u guys were talking about...this some of the funniest s--t I've seen in a while!!! Thanks for the giggle! #FreeTheNipple."

Her husband, Stephen Moyer, retweeted her comment.

Paquin added: "Ya know you've made when.... your t-ts photo bomb the news at 10. Good question for @BBCNews and @HBO does #photoboobing count as ‘syndication?’”

Just to clarify, I didn't even know about #BBCboobgate it was my loyal pro nude chick mates over at .@mrskin that brought it to my attention — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 13, 2017

Paquin and Moyer, 47, played Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton, respectively, on the series, which ran for seven seasons from 2008 to 2014. They met on set and tied the knot in August 2010. They are parents of 4-year-old twins Poppy and Charlie.

