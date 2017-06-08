Ariana Grande Got a Manchester Bee Tattoo After Attack: Details

Ariana Grande got a tattoo in honor of Manchester following the suicide bombing attack, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source tells Us that Grande, 23, and several members of her tour got ink that featured a Manchester bee, which is a symbol of the city.

"The tattoo artists were touched Ariana chose the shop and chose the symbol of the bee," the insider adds.

As previously reported, 22 people were killed and more than 100 injured following Grande's May 22 concert. She and other musicians — including Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Niall Horan and Coldplay — performed at the One Love Manchester benefit on Sunday, June 4, to raise money for the victims and their families.

Grande, who was physically unharmed by the attack, has since resumed her Dangerous Woman tour in Paris. On Wednesday, she posted a photo of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

"First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart," she wrote via Instagram.

