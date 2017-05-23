Ariana Grande was spotted arriving back in the United States on Tuesday, May 23, just hours after the suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester, England.

Us Weekly confirms that the "Be Alright" singer, 23, was greeted by her family and her boyfriend, Mac Miller, at an airport near her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida. "Mac ran up to give her a hug and kiss right after her plane landed," an eyewitness tells Us.

As previously reported, at least 22 people were killed and at least 59 were injured in an attack outside the Manchester Arena on Monday night immediately after Grande wrapped up her show. Grande was physically unharmed but has been struggling to cope with the news.

"Ariana is inconsolable," a source exclusively told Us. "She's absolutely heartbroken. She can't believe this happened. She spent the night crying with her backup dancers and saying how much she adores her fans."



The Grammy nominee likely returned home with her mother, Joan Grande, who was at Monday's concert and helped escort fans to safety after the bombing. A source confirmed to Us that the pop star's mom assembled a group of fans and told them to follow her backstage, where they waited until they were cleared to safely exit the arena.



Ariana's team is currently evaluating whether to postpone her world tour. A source close to the singer told Us an official decision hasn't been made, noting that Ariana and her team are focusing on the victims for the time being.



