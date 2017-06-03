A sweet surprise! Ariana Grande stopped by the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Friday, June 2, to visit with fans injured in the terror attack at her concert last month.

American Foto Features / MEGA

The "Dangerous Woman" singer, 23, shared an adorable black-and-white photo of herself chatting with a fan named Jaden Farrell-Mann on her Instagram account, adding a yellow heart emoji. Farrell-Mann, 10, also posted a series of photos from the visit on Twitter, writing, "I got to meet my queen today love you @ArianaGrande xxxxxx."

💛 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

"Jaden just sat there watching TV and [Ariana] walked in. She was absolutely amazed! It was a complete surprise," the young girl's mother, Sharon, told the Manchester Evening News. "She'd met Prince William earlier today and then Ariana walked in. She has a big smile anyway but it got even bigger. Ariana gave her a hug and a kiss. She was in awe. It was absolutely fantastic to see. She was so happy."



I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrande💖💖xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/xTymQaRoN2 — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017

Lauren Thorpe, whose 8-year-old daughter, Lily, is recovering from surgery for her injuries, told CNN that Grande brought a sunflower and a teddy bear for each of the fans she visited. "It was unbelievable," Thorpe said. "Lily's face lit up and Ariana was amazing with her. She knelt by her and sat on her bed with her and told her, 'I'm so proud of you, you are so strong and doing really well.'"



The pop star's visit comes less than two weeks after a suicide bombing at her Manchester concert left 22 people dead and 59 injured. She is set to headline a star-studded benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday, June 4, alongside Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and more acts. All proceeds from the show, which will air live on Freeform at 2 p.m. ET in the United States, will go to the Red Cross' We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!