He won’t stand for hypocrisy. Armie Hammer took to Twitter to call out fellow actor James Woods for dissing his new gay romance film, Call Me By Your Name.

The Social Network star got wind of Woods’ criticism about the age gap between his 24-year-old character and 17-year-old love interest, who is played by Timothée Chalamet.

“As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency,” the Ray Donovan actor, 70, tweeted with the NAMBLA hashtag, referring to the North American Man/Boy Love Association, which is a pedophile and pederasty advocacy organization.

Hammer, 31, who stars in the film adaptation of André Aciman's novel, quipped back, “Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….?” referring to then-19-year-old Ashley Madison whom Woods started dating back in 2007 when he was 59. After they split in 2013, he started dating 20-year-old Kristen Bauguess when he was 66.

Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......? — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) September 11, 2017

Meanwhile, actress Amber Tamblyn soon chimed in with a story about Woods of her own. “James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. ‘I’m 16’ I said. ‘Even better’ he said,” she tweeted to Hammer.

James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. "I'm 16" I said. "Even better" he said. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 11, 2017

The Nocturnal Animals actor then revealed that Woods blocked him on the social media site and asked Tamblyn if she was also blocked. “Not yet! But now that the attempted grabbed pussy is out of the bag I'd say he'll block me any minute now. #MAGA,” The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star responded.

This isn't the first time Woods has gotten into a war over words. In early July, Neil Patrick Harris called him out for what he had to say about a family celebrating Pride with their 8-year-old son.



“This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage," the Family Guy voice actor wrote at the time.

Harris shot back, “Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods. I'm friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself."



