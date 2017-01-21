This is what a nasty woman sounds like. Ashley Judd, Madonna and Scarlett Johansson electrified the crowd at the Women’s March on Washington, D.C., on Saturday, January 21, each taking to the stage to deliver their powerful message to the nearly half a million participants wo gathered to protest against newly inaugurated President Donald Trump.



Judd, 48, was the first of the three celebs to take the stage (in a long lineup of influential activists, politicians and actors), and she boldly read aloud a poem written by 19-year-old Nina Donovan from her home state of Tennessee.

“I am a nasty woman,” the poem began. “Not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheeto dust, a man whose words are a diss to America, Electoral College-sanctioned hate speech.”



“I am nasty like my bloodstains on my bed sheets,” Judd continued. “We do not actually choose if and when we had our periods. We do not like throwing away our favorite pairs of underpants. Why are pads and tampons still taxed when Viagra and Rogaine are not? Is your erection really more important than protecting the parts of my womanhood? Is the bloodstain on my jeans more embarrassing than the thinning of your hair?”

Other notable lines: “Our p--sies ain’t for grabbing. This p--sy is for my pleasure and giving birth to more nasty women” and “I am nasty like Susan, Elizabeth, Eleanor, Amelia, Rosa, Gloria, Condoleezza, Sonia, Malala, Michelle, Hillary! And our p--sies ain’t for grabbing.”



Johansson later took to the stage and got personal in her speech, telling the crowd about her first experience with Planned Parenthood, which is currently under threat of being defunded by the government.



“‘Have you been to the gynecologist yet?’ That was the question my mom asked me at 15 when I informed her about a change that I noticed in my body,” she said. “I’m not the type to divulge facts about my personal life, but I feel that in the face of this current political climate, it is vital that we all make it our mission to get really, really personal. So, yes, at 15, I had been to a gynecologist.”

The Her actress, 32, added that the clinician she spoke with at Planned Parenthood was “compassionate and professional and told me she was happy to treat me for regular checkups, and when the time came, for STD and cancer screenings. No judgment. No questions asked. Planned Parenthood provided a safe place where I could be treated with gentle guidance.”

Ultimately, however, it was pop legend Madonna that caused the most controversy with her F-bomb fueled performance. The Material Girl, 58, didn’t hold back as she told the new president to “suck a d--k” during her performance of “Human Nature” and even talked about “blowing up the White House.”



The “Vogue” singer dedicated her second song to Trump, though she couldn’t bring herself to say his name, instead referring to him as "the new DT in the White House. 'D' could stand for dick. I don't know." Viewers took to social media with mixed reactions to Madonna's vulgar language, which aired live on CNN and MSNBC.

So @Madonna drops the F bomb and conservatives get upset. Their candidate joked about sexual assault and silence. #WomensMarch — Justin Satzman (@jsatz23) January 21, 2017

Any Trump supporter or voter that complains about the Madonna dropping F-bomb during #WomensMarch is truly a hypocritical snowflake. — (((Keith Franklin))) (@Franklin808) January 21, 2017

Thanks @CNN for letting Madonna drop the F-bomb (several times) with my 5-yr son in the room. Sure you never expected her to, of course #CNN — Kishlay Baranwal (@kishlaybaranwal) January 21, 2017

"I'm so offended Madonna said the f-word!" said people who voted for the "grab them by the p***y" guy. pic.twitter.com/6G48FnNAD0 — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) January 21, 2017

