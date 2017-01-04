Reunited! Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens debuted their first ever duet on Tuesday, 3, when they performed a cover of Elle King’s “Ex’s and Oh’s.”

Incredibly they never sang as a duo in the hit 'High School Musical' movies, so the BFFs took it into their own hands to give their fans what they’ve always wanted.



Rather than put on a big song and dance, the video, posted to Tisdale’s YouTube channel showed them sitting cross legged on a bed, inside a boho style tent to perform.



After introducing her “best friend” and thanking her husband, Christopher French for doing the arrangement of the song, Tisdale, 31, kicked off the singing as her hubby strummed along on the guitar.



The pair couldn’t keep their smiles off their faces as they hit harmony after harmony during the sweet song.



The collaboration was taped as part of Tisdale’s Music Sessions series, in which she covers a heap of popular hits.

Her rendition of Paramore’s “Still Into You” with her musician husband was a viral sensation.



Check out Tisdale and Hudgens' full duet above.

