August Horoscopes for Your Favorite Pet

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Watch out if your pet is already boisterous! There's an eclipse in their 5th House of Fun this month. Their penchant for going out, enjoying themselves and causing mischief could be off the scale. Moreover, this applies not just for August but for the coming six months! There could be more work for you to handle. Be gentle but firm. Also, it’s a great month to take your pet on holidays with you if you can.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

The one thing your animal really wants to feel this month is that he or she really is a part of the family. So do try and include your pet in as many family activities as you can. For example, if you're buying treats for one member of the family, buy something for your pet as well. The kinder you are to your little creature now, the more settled and well-behaved they will be. So it's win-win!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

What your beloved pet really needs now — and through to the end of the year - is good communication. That might sound strange since unless they're a parrot, they probably can't “talk.” But they can listen and understand you. And the eclipse in their Communications Zone this month suggests they need to feel like you're really connecting with them. Also, take them for extra walks around the neighborhood if it's appropriate. They'll love it.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Lavish your pet with love this month. Venus is moving through their sign, so they are going to want more cuddles or attention. They might also cost you a little bit more this month, since Venus is also the planet of abundance. And if you have a bigger animal, August is a very good time to take out health insurance as a protection against possible future expenses.

LEO (July 23-August 22)

Watch out! There's an eclipse about! It's an amazing time to be a Leo, for humans and animals alike! There is a new moon eclipse this August, and it's taking place in your little pet's sign, so things are changing for your Leo creature. Of course the change could be something major in the animal world, like getting litter-trained or spayed. But know that your pet is going through some stuff right now.

VIRGO (August 23-September 22)

This is the month to help your little Virgo pet work through any fears he or she might have, especially if your pet is a rescue animal, for example. August is the time to show them that they are in safe hands now. If you're going away over the summer and you can't take them with you, make sure they'll be well taken care of by someone who is experienced in handling animals with care.

LIBRA (September 23-October 22)

What is it your Libran pet longs to do? Sleep on your bed? Be allowed on the sofa? Run free in the park? Have their cage or bowl in the family room? Whatever the case, this is the month to make their dreams come true, as the new moon eclipse lights up their (and every Libran's) Wishing Zone. It's quite an intense month for them too - life at your place could be very intense. Breathe!

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21)

If you have an animal that can compete in shows and you've been showing him or her, or even just thinking about it, this is their month! The new moon eclipse in their 10th House suggests they can really succeed at something now. Equally, they could be succeeding at being trained, or could even end up being momentarily famous in some way, be it fame around the neighborhood or something else. Certainly, their star is on the rise!

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21)

If your animal needs to be socialized to get on better with their fellow furry friends, August is the time to start your program. A clash between Jupiter and Pluto is taking place from their 11th House of Friends, so it's high time for all Sadge animals to learn to get along with their fellow animals (and humans, for that matter). Remember: The kinder you speak to your animal, the less anxious they will be.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19)

You need to lay on the love this month as your little Capricorn creature is still very much up against it when it comes to the planets, sorry to say. They are simply going through quite a challenging period (as are human Capricorns!). They need as much love as you can heap on them. If they are having anger management issues, take to them an expert who can train them to deal with their emotions.

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18)

There is a new moon eclipse in your little Aquarian's Love Zone this month. This means they could be about to have their heart hit by Cupid's arrow. True love awaits! If you have been at odds with your pet recently because he or she has been acting up, this is the time to recommit to a better relationship. However, it really could be that your creature falls in love with someone of their own kind.

PISCES (February 19-March 20)

No matter what kind of pet you have, this month brings you both a golden opportunity to work together, thanks to the eclipse in their Daily Routines Zone. In other words, it's time to change up their routines so that they're better for your animal and hopefully also better for you. Chances like this are rare, so have a think about where you're possibly going wrong in your handling of your pet and fix that.

