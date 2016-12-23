Chad Kroeger and Avril Lavigne arrive at the 2016 Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills City. Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Don't mess with her ex. Avril Lavigne publicly defended her estranged husband, Chad Kroeger, and his band, Nickelback, on Thursday, December 22, after Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg joked about them in a new video.

The Facebook founder poked fun at the band, best known for the 2001 hit "How You Remind Me," in a YouTube video on Tuesday, December 20, while promoting his new home assistant Jarvis, which is voiced by Morgan Freeman.



While demonstrating the A.I. assistant's features, Zuckerberg asked Jarvis to play "some good Nickelback songs."

Jarvis replied, "I'm sorry, Mark. I'm afraid I can't do that. There are no good Nickelback songs."

"Good, that was actually a test," Zuckerberg replied (at about 1:15 in the video below). "OK, how about just play some songs that our whole family likes."



But the "Complicated" singer didn't find the dig funny and posted a message to Zuckerberg on Twitter on Thursday.



"Dear Mark," she wrote. "Many people use your products — some people love them and some people don't. Either way, you're allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste."



"When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what's going on in the world today," she continued, adding the hashtags #SayNoToBullying #TheJokeIsOld #NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums.



Lavigne, 32, split from Kroeger, 42, in September 2015 after two years of marriage, but the pair remain friendly, even spending Valentine's Day 2016 together and reuniting in the recording studio in March to work on new music.

