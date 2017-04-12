Bella Thorne Channels Marilyn Monroe in New Photoshoot: ‘I’m Single As F--k’

All the single ladies! Bella Thorne channeled Marilyn Monroe in a new photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar, telling the publication that she’s currently single — but not necessarily ready to mingle.



“I’m single as f--k. I could not be more single,” she said. “This is the longest I’ve been super single. … There are so many unwritten rules about dating which I don’t like. I’d rather be super faithful and give my all to one person. I don’t like having my phone blown up by a bunch of different guys where I don’t really know where I stand with any of them. It sucks.”

Mona Kuhn/HarpersBAZAAR.com

Thorne, 19, was last linked to NBA player Chandler Parsons, though the pair never publicly confirmed their relationship. (In February, the former Disney star and reality star Savannah Chrisley seemingly got into a social media scuffle over the athlete after Chrisley confirmed and then denied that she was dating Parsons, 28.)

Prior to Parsons, Thorne also made headlines for smooching singer Charlie Puth during a romantic stroll in Miami beach shortly after she and Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey began dating. In the Harper’s Bazaar interview, Thorne explained that fame has undoubtedly complicated her dating life.

“Even if I’m not dating somebody, even if we’re just seen hanging out, he must be my boyfriend and we’re moving in and holy shit we’re getting married … I want to go ice skating and I want to ride dirt bikes or do something dope as a date, but I can’t,” she said. Asked if there’s anyone she currently has her eye on, Thorne responded Kristen Stewart.

“She’s so hot,” she explained of the Twilight star. “She seems like the raddest chick, I’d be so down.” But the “Jersey” singer added that dating women is likely no less complicated. (Thorne came out as bisexual last August.)

“I’ve done other stuff with girls, but I want to actually date a girl,” she said. “I can’t tell if a girl is hitting on me or just wants to be friends. And I don’t want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I’m just being her friend. What if I kiss a girl and she’s like, ‘Oh, I’m just your friend, dude, I can’t believe you just crossed that boundary.’ I’m confused on what they want from me.”

