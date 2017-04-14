The end of an era. Although they were one of Hollywood’s most celebrated power couples, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck eventually called it quits after 10 years of marriage. Us Weekly Video is taking a look back at their most romantic and heartbreaking moments, which you can relive above.

The duo’s love story began when they fell for each other on the set of their 2003 film Daredevil. Garner ended her three-year marriage to Scandal hunk Scott Foley in 2003, and Affleck called off his engagement to Jennifer Lopez in 2004 after two years of dating.

After speculation that they were more than just friends, Affleck and Garner, now both 44, made their first public appearance together at a Boston Red Sox game in Affleck’s beloved hometown in October 2004. Not long after, the Alias alum became pregnant with her and Affleck’s first child, a daughter named Violet, now 11.

Still rocking her baby bump, Garner married Affleck in June 2005 and the pair went on to welcome two more children together, daughter Seraphina, now 8, and son Samuel, now 5. Eight years after they tied the knot, amid rumors of trouble in paradise, Affleck admitted that his marriage was “work” during an Oscars acceptance speech in 2013.

Two years later, in June 2015, Garner decided to pull the plug on her romance with Affleck. One month later, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the handsome Gone Girl actor had briefly dated their nanny, Christine Ouzounian, following their split. The 30-year-old cared for the Affleck and Garner’s kids during a secret 10-month trial separation. In July 2015, Us broke the news that the parents of three had been attending couples therapy “for years” in an attempt to salvage their marriage before they separated.



Though they maintained an amicable relationship for the sake of their family and have lived together on and off for nearly two years after their split, Garner officially filed for divorce from Affleck, as Us confirmed on Thursday, April 13. Earlier this month, both parties requested joint legal and physical custody of their three children.

Despite their breakup, Garner and Affleck have promised each other that they will continue to coparent peacefully. "No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them," a source told Us in February. "They are both committed to their family."

Garner reflected on her relationship with Affleck in a March 2016 cover story interview with Vanity Fair. “I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him,” the Miracles From Heaven actress told the mag. “And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

Back in January, Affleck opened up exclusively to Us about spending the past several holidays with Garner, who is apparently an amazing chef. “Jen is a really great cook. She’s probably the best cook I know. We had roast chicken this year; it was really, really good,” the Live by Night actor said at the time. “Other than that, we do pizza nights, where a guy comes and makes pizza and nobody has to cook.”



