Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Go on Starbucks Run: Pics

Just like Us! Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus cooled down with iced coffees on a scorching summer day in New York City.



The pair were spotted strolling through the city together after grabbing Starbucks drinks on Wednesday, July 19. The Saturday Night Live producer sported a blue printed dress with a cutout, white sneakers and mirrored shades. She kept close to Affleck, 44, who wore a T-shirt from Virunga National Park in Congo with jeans, sneakers and aviator sunglasses.



The Live by Night actor is “very happy” and “enjoying Lindsay’s company,” an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He isn’t relieved that this information is out there, but he is very happy with Lindsay and doesn’t want to hide it,” the source told Us.



Affleck and Shookus have been seeing each other on the down low for about three years, an insider close to Affleck and his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, claimed to Us Weekly. “Ben and Lindsay started their affair about three years ago, just a few months after she became a mom,” the source alleged. “They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair.”



When Garner, 45, found out about that Affleck — with whom she shares kids Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — was dating the Emmy-winning producer, she decided to confront Shookus, who was then married to her SNL colleague Kevin Miller. “Lindsay said she’d only stop if Ben asked her to,” the Affleck and Garner source alleges. “They had a multitude of problems, but this was the breaking point for Jen."

Another source, however, claims that Affleck and Shookus were friends and only started seeing each other about three months ago. The friend added that Shookus didn’t break up the Argo director’s marriage: “There is not one reason to end a marriage. [Ben and Jen] have a lot of love and respect for each other."

Though the Justice League actor is currently with his love interest, he wants to spend more time with his family in the coming months. According to Deadline, the Oscar winner recently dropped out of his Netflix movie Triple Frontier to focus on wellness and family.



