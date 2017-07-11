Jennifer Garner confronted her estranged husband Ben Affleck‘s girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, after she found out about their relationship years ago, Us Weekly confirms.

When the Wakefield actress, 45, spoke to the Saturday Night Live producer, she asked her to end the romance, a source close to Garner and Affleck tells Us, but “Lindsay said she’d only stop if Ben asked her to.” The relationship “was the breaking point for Jen,” the insider adds.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Batman actor, 44, counters that Shookus was not responsible for ending the 10-year marriage, adding, “Ben and Jen had a ton of other problems.” A second source close to Affleck insists the actor has only been dating Shookus for three months.

Multiple sources exclusively confirmed to Us that Affleck and Shookus began their relationship about three years ago, though he and Garner did not announce their separation until June 2015. Shookus was still married to her SNL colleague Kevin Miller when the romance began, sources told Us.

“They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair,” a source close to the movie stars — who share kids Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — previously told Us. “They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could.”

The Gone Girl actor “isn’t relieved that this information is out there,” another source told Us, “but he is very happy with Lindsay and doesn’t want to hide it.”

Garner, for her part, has come to terms with the romance. “Jen knew about the relationship and still chose to go on vacation with Ben for the 4th of July,” an Affleck source told Us of the former couple’s family vacation to the Caribbean. “She is OK with it.”

Garner and Affleck both filed for divorce in April.

