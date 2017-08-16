Ben Affleck Celebrates 45th Birthday With Kids

BACKGRID

Ben Affleck’s birthday was a family affair! The actor turned 45 on Tuesday, August 15, and celebrated with his three kids.

The Batman actor enjoyed dinner with Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, whom he shares with estranged wife Jennifer Garner, at Barton G restaurant in West Hollywood. Affleck was seen arriving at the hot spot in a T-shirt, gray blazer, jeans and gray sneakers.

The whimsical, kid-friendly restaurant was a perfect choice for the celebration. The menu features fun dishes such as a Studio 54 — The Disco Ball dish with meatballs and pasta and a Marie Antoinette’s Head — Let Them Eat Cake dessert topped with three feet of cotton candy.

It seems the 13 Going on 30 star, 45, may have played a part in the planning, too. Earlier in the day, Garner was spotted picking up a cake from her go-to store, Brentwood Country Mart. She looked chic in a simple white top, jeans and oversized sunglasses.

Affleck and Garner officially announced their split in June 2015, but they have been spotted out together on many occasions — even taking family vacations. “That is all part of Ben and Jen working together as coparents,” a source previously told Us. “He’s trying to live a normal life and is focused on putting his family first.”

Although they’re coparenting with ease, the Argo director has moved on with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. The duo went public with their romance in late July when the Saturday Night Live producer accompanied Affleck on a work trip to London. “Lindsay is an incredibly intelligent woman,” an Affleck pal previously told Us. “They have really good conversations and just like hanging out with each other. … Ben’s really enjoying Lindsay’s company."



The couple has been “casually dating” since April, an Affleck insider previously told Us. However, another source claims they got together about three years ago while he was still married to Garner and Shookus was wed to her former SNL colleague Kevin Miller.

