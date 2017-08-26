WAGO / BACKGRID

Brunch date! Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus stepped out arm in arm as they headed back to their car after getting breakfast in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, August 26.

Shookus, a producer for Saturday Night Live, wore Daisy Dukes and a gray T-shirt knotted at her waist as she grabbed onto the Oscar winner’s arm while they walked down the street.

It was a rare show of PDA for the couple, who went public with their romance in July and have been spotted out together several times since.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Batman actor and Shookus have been dating since April 2017, and Affleck — who split with wife Jennifer Garner in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage — is “very happy” and “enjoying Lindsay’s company.”

Shookus joined the father of three in London last month, while he was in the U.K. for reshoots on his superhero film Justice League, and the pair were spotted dining at an Indian restaurant and taking in a play, The Ferryman.

Another source close to Affleck, 45, and Garner, who filed for divorce in April this year, told Us that the award-winning director’s relationship with Shookus has been going on since 2014.

“Ben and Lindsay started their affair about three years ago, just a few months after she became a mom,” the source told Us last month. "They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair.”

Shookus, 37, was previously married to her SNL colleague Kevin Miller. They share a daughter and separated in 2014.

