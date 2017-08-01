Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are still going strong. The couple recently returned to Los Angeles after enjoying a vacation in Maine, a source close to the actor tells Us Weekly.

"He just wrapped Justice League and he's excited to enjoy his summer," the source tells Us. "He'll be spending time with Lindsay, out and about. They have stuff planned for the summer. He's enjoying spending time with her."

MEGA

During their weekend getaway to the Northeast, Affleck, 44, and Shookus, 37, stopped by the liquor section of The Umbrella Factory supermarket in Naples, Maine. "They bought two bottles of Whispering Angel rosé and a Skinnygirl margarita," an employee tells Us. "Ben looked relaxed and happy, very normal. He just seemed like everyone else who came into the store."

The Gone Girl actor announced on Facebook in March that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction. Though it is unclear for whom he and the Saturday Night Live producer were purchasing the drinks, the source tells Us that Affleck "is taking the utmost care of himself and working on himself continuously."

"Since his last round of rehab, he has learned what works for him in terms of living a happy and healthy life," the insider adds.

Affleck is also focusing on maintaining his amicable relationship with estranged wife Jennifer Garner and their children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. "That is all part of Ben and Jen working together as coparents," the source tells Us. "He's trying to live a normal life and is focused on putting his family first."

A source close to the Batman actor previously told Us that he has been "casually dating" Shookus since April. Another insider claimed that the couple began hooking up about three years ago, when he was still married to Garner, 45, and Shookus was wed to fellow producer Kevin Miller.

