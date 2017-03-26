Look at these two! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner looked happy together as they left church in Brentwood, California, with their three children on Sunday, March 26.

LESE / AKM-GSI

After spending a week in Georgia to film her upcoming movie Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda, Garner, 44, enjoyed some quality time with Affleck, 44, and their kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Sam, 5. The actress looked gorgeous in a black sweater, pants and heels as she exchanged smiles and laughs with her husband, who she split with almost two years ago.

Affleck, meanwhile, kept it casual in a navy bomber jacket, a graphic blue T-shirt, denim jeans and sneakers. The family outing came after Affleck announced on Facebook that he recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," the Justice League actor wrote on March 14. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do."

The couple have continued to coparent their children since calling it quits in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage, and Affleck returned to living on the same property as his family after his stint in treatment. "They are not a couple by any means, but they are resuming their coparenting arrangement," a source exclusively told Us Weekly.



"He is very appreciative of Jen being so supportive and giving him a chance to get better," the insider added. "She has always been there for him and continues to be."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!