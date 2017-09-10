Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus looked cozy, walking arm in arm after going to the movies in New York City to see the reboot of It on Saturday, September 9.

Affleck, 45, wore a green varsity jacket and jeans, while Shookus, 37, wore a black mini dress with a patterned bomber jacket and white sneakers. The Saturday Night Live producer held on to her man after watching the horror film.

The couple, who went public with their romance in July, have been spotted going out on dates in London, L.A. and NYC in recent months.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Oscar winner and TV executive have been dating since April and a source told Us that Affleck is “very happy” and “enjoying Lindsay’s company.”

Another source told Us that the Batman star’s relationship with Shookus has been going on for three years.

Shookus was previously married to her SNL colleague Kevin Miller. They share a daughter and split in 2014.

Affleck and his wife of 10 years, Jennifer Garner, separated in June 2015. The Alias alum filed for divorce in April this year.



