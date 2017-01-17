A golden birthday! Betty White turned 95 on Tuesday, January 17, and the beloved Golden Girl got an outpouring of love on social media from celebrities and fans. (Watch White’s greatest onscreen moments in the video above!)

Katie Couric tweeted about sitting down with the Mary Tyler Moore Show actress for a birthday interview. “How lucky am I? I got to wish my girl crush @BettyMWhite a happy…wait for it…95th birthday!!” she tweeted alongside a photo of the pair holding up a fruit tart with a candle. White later reposted the photo, writing, “No better way to kick off 95 than with a visit from my dear friend, @katiecouric.”



Reese Witherspoon shared a GIF of White dabbing and tweeted, “Proof of why #BettyWhite is my all time fav! HBD @BettyMWhite !!” and Craig Ferguson reminisced about his first acting gig with The Proposal star, tweeting, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful pal @BettyMWhite. First actress I ever worked with in Hollywood. Spoiled me for the rest. I love you Betty. X.”



Even the Cleveland Indians' official Twitter account sent White a special shout-out in reference to her TV Land comedy Hot in Cleveland. “It’s 55 degrees today, which for January qualifies as Hot in Cleveland. Happy birthday to our favorite 95-year-old fan, Betty White!” the tweet said.



Happy Bday to the only Golden Girl left! Shout out to Betty White ☺ pic.twitter.com/ewNDnTjYon — Dre Fredrico (@DregoDaGreat) January 17, 2017

Happy 95th birthday to this beautiful soul I love Betty White so much shes a golden girl forever 💖 pic.twitter.com/SVF465EsI0 — Brad (@BradPatchett) January 17, 2017

I started freaking out when I saw Betty White trending on twitter. She's okay, it's just her birthday. — lil' daddy. (@kahrazyinlove) January 17, 2017

Happy birthday to Betty White. 95 never looked better! pic.twitter.com/GzoiMntdG6 — Jay Kuo (@nycjayjay) January 17, 2017

Betty White is trending and I am happy (and relieved!) to see that it's because it's her 95th birthday. WHEW. Hit it one time, girl! pic.twitter.com/gVUZPWMcSX — April (@ReignOfApril) January 17, 2017

Happy Birthday to the still living Betty White pic.twitter.com/kpeHVVKNxW — Svarmani Faireborn (@Vargs_Vari) January 17, 2017

Happy Birthday to the legendary @BettyMWhite! Thanks for being a constant source of laughter and inspiration for all of us. Stay golden! — Jenna Lebel (@JennaL15) January 17, 2017

Happy Birthday Betty White... may G-d bless you & all the animal rights work you do so well. You Go Girl!!! 🌷🎂💐🐶🍰 We love you — Jeff (@njjeff201) January 17, 2017

