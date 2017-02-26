Grey Goose Toasts the Academy Awards Nominees at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner Credit: BFA/Hagop Kalaidjian

Welcome to Hollywood! Beyoncé and Jay Z enjoyed a night out at the Weinstein Company's annual pre-Oscars party at the Montage in Beverly Hills on Saturday, February 25.

The power couple, who are expecting twins later this year, arrived at the dinner with multiple security guards as Corbin Bleu, Cynthia Erivo and Chris Jackson wrapped up a performance of songs from the upcoming film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical In the Heights.

Harvey Weinstein called for the trio to restart the performance so that Beyoncé, 35, and Jay Z, 47, could see the entire set. Beyoncé smiled and nodded along, while Jay Z sipped water and watched.

At the star-studded soirée, which was hosted by Heineken and Grey Goose, the "Formation" singer looked gorgeous in a baby bump-hugging teal dress and wore her long honey locks in loose waves. The "99 Problems" rapper wore a black suit and a patterned button-down shirt.

After the performance concluded, Jay Z and Beyoncé stood up to talk to a number of people who had come up to them. The expectant mom smiled as she held some kind of fur in front of her belly.

Oscar-nominated Lion stars Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel were also at the party, in addition to Tracee Ellis Ross, Nicole Scherzinger, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rachel Roy, the latter of whom many members of the Beyhive believed was the now-infamous "Becky with the good hair."



Beyoncé and Jay Z, who are also parents of 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, left the celebration shortly after 11 p.m. She was smiling as they said goodbye to Harvey Weinstein. Then Jay motioned for Beyoncé to walk ahead of him and they left through the back.

The couple's appearance came days after the Grammy winner postponed her headlining Coachella gig due to her pregnancy. She is now scheduled to perform at the music festival in 2018.

