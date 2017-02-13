Queen Bey is back! Beyoncé lit up the stage at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, February 12 — her first performance since announcing that she is pregnant and expecting twins with husband Jay Z. Watch her slay in the video above and keep track of everything with Us Weekly’s Live Blog!



The superstar, 35, was introduced by her mother, Tina Knowles. "I am blessed to have daughters, wonderful daughters all of whom make me proud with everything they do — all Grammy winners tonight too. That’s not in the script," Tina, who is also mom of Solange, said with a laugh. "I am proud of their accomplishments, their self-confidence and their desire to make a difference. What makes me most proud and why I'm here tonight to introduce Beyoncé is the devotion and love I see in her for her daughter, [Blue Ivy, 5], and the way she has always expressed love to all of those around her. I believe she earned nine Grammy nominations for her Lemonade album this year. Because of all that and more, it's evident in her powerful words and music. Ladies and gentlemen, with a mother’s pride — my daughter Beyoncé."



Beyoncé — who is nominated for a total of nine awards at tonight’s ceremony — showed off her baby bump in a glittering gold ensemble as a voiceover of her reading a poem from her hit album Lemonade, released last April, played.



Bey then launched into “Love Drought." Reminiscent of the image she posted on Instagram to reveal her pregnancy, flower petals covered the stage for the pop star's nearly nine-minute set, which also included her heart-wrenching ballad "Sandcastles." With the support of her backup dancers, Bey belted out the emotional songs, showing off her flawless vocal chops. At the end of her powerful number, the camera panned to Jay Z, 47, and Blue, who had huge smiles on their faces as they clapped proudly.

This isn’t the first time the “Formation” singer has flaunted her baby bump at an awards show. Beyoncé showed off her burgeoning belly during a performance of “Love on Top” at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards when she was pregnant with Blue. Earlier in the night, she revealed her pregnancy to the world by cradling her bump while posing for photos on the red carpet.



As previously reported, the Destiny’s Child alum expressed her excitement over expanding her family of three to five when she let fans know on February 1 that she and her hip-hop star hubby will be welcoming two bundles of joy later this year.



"We would like to share our love and happiness," she captioned a stunning Instagram shot of herself, dressed in lingerie and a long veil, holding her baby bump on a bed of greenery and brightly colored flowers. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."



Beyoncé "had given up" trying to get pregnant before she got the thrilling news, a source close to the pop star reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The “Hold Up” songstress — who shared in her 2013 HBO documentary, Beyoncé: Life Is but a Dream, that she suffered a miscarriage before Blue was born — was "frustrated" after unsuccessful in vitro fertilization treatments, the friend tells Us. "They were looking into surrogates and adoption."



However, “out of nowhere it stuck!” the insider adds. “She was asking about another baby forever. Now she gets two!"



