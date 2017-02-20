Courtside cutie! Blue Ivy Carter seemed to be having the best time with parents Beyoncé and Jay Z at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans on Sunday, February 19.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 5-year-old looked adorable in a lime green dress, denim jacket and black Converse sneakers with her hair pulled back into two braids. She sat in between her famous mom and dad, who revealed earlier this month that they’re expecting twins.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Blue Ivy was photographed excitedly waving at the Milwaukee Bucks mascot, snacking on blue cotton candy and watching the basketball game as the Western Conference team defeated the Eastern Conference with a high score of 192 to 182. She was also seen playing on the “Formation” singer’s phone, which had a monogrammed “BKC” case.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The pregnant pop superstar, 35, was photographed leaning over and chatting with her daughter throughout the night. Queen Bey looked chic and showcased her baby bump in a long, patterned kimono, white T-shirt, ripped jeans and strappy heels. The hip-hop mogul, 47, kept it casual in a burgundy hoodie, white T-shirt, black pants and sneakers.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Just a week earlier, Beyoncé officially debuted her bump at the 2017 Grammys on Sunday, February 12. The music icon wore a body-hugging, gold Peter Dundas gown while performing “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.” Although she lost out on the three major categories (Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year) to Adele, she still took home two Grammys for Lemonade and the “Hello” singer shouted out Bey in her speech for inspiring her. The “Sorry” songstress also stepped out on Thursday, February 16, for a shopping trip at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.

