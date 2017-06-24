Richard Gray/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

An A-list appearance! Brad Pitt stopped by Glastonbury Festival in England on Friday, June 23, and posed for pictures with several musicians as well as fellow actor Bradley Cooper.

Pitt, 53, stopped for a selfie with singer Chris Simmons at the performing arts festival, and Cooper, 42, couldn't help but make a last-minute cameo in the background. "When you get your photo with Brad Pitt photobombed by Bradley Cooper!" Simmons captioned the epic picture on his Instagram account.

When you get your photo with Brad Pitt photobombed by Bradley Cooper! A post shared by Chris Simmons (@iamchrissimmons) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

British rock band Royal Blood also took a photo with the Allied actor, joking that he was a fan who had won a meet-and-greet contest. "Congratulations to our competition winner — William Bradley Pitt," the group captioned their Instagram photo.



Congratulations to our competition winner - William Bradley Pitt. A post shared by Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

During his trip to the festival, Pitt watched Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, deliver a powerful political speech ahead of Run the Jewels' performance. Pitt was joined by Johnny Depp and a slew of other celebrity guests, NME reported.



The War Machine producer appeared to be in good spirits despite his much-publicized divorce from Angelina Jolie. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Pitt said the former couple's six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — are "taking all the focus."



