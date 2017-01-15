Rockin’ out for a cause. Brad Pitt hung out with rockers Sting and Chris Cornell at a Malibu charity event on Saturday, January 14, less than a week after his surprise appearance at the Golden Globes.

Pitt, 53, popped onstage at several points throughout the star-studded evening, which was jointly put on by jeweler Alex and Ani and the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation. The Fight Club actor looked to be in good spirits as he bantered with the musicians, at one point playfully mocking Sting, 65.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for EBMRF

“When I started my career back in, uh,” he said as he sat next to the Police frontman with his legs crossed, copying Sting. “When I started making wine back in, uh … very good wine, by the way.” He then proceeded to introduce the “Desert Rose” singer’s performance.

Just an intimate night with Brad Pitt and Sting and his whole family at home in Malibu. #California #Californialiving #Malibu #LA #bradpitt #sting #rock4eb A video posted by Filipa Constante (@filipaconstante) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

The Allied star also introduced a “very very good friend” of his, Chris Cornell, to the stage. Pitt called Cornell, 52, “someone I’ve known for quite a while and that I’m a huge fan of.”



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for EBMRF

Also present at the event, which was hosted by Zach Galifianakis, were Kaley Cuoco, Courteney Cox, Heidi Klum, Elizabeth Olsen, Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek.

#RockforEB #bradpitt #chriscornell #sting A video posted by Vaitiare Hirshon (@vaitiarehirshon) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:44pm PST

Pitt returned to the spotlight in the new year at the Golden Globe Awards on January 8, where he presented a segment highlighting Best Motion Picture - Drama nominee Moonlight. There, the veteran actor received a big round of applause as he took to the stage.



The actor has largely stayed out of the public eye since his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce in September. The pair are in the midst of a custody battle but are attempting to keep things civil for the sake of their six children, however. Over the holidays, multiple sources tell Us that Pitt spent time with the kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

Pitt has also been making time to take care of himself in the new year. “He lost a bunch of weight,” a close Pitt source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals.”

