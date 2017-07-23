Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance at Frank Ocean’s FYF Fest concert in L.A. on Saturday, July 22.

The singer, 29, was in the middle of his set when he told the crowd that he was going to cover his favorite song, Stevie Wonder’s version of “Close to You” by The Carpenters.

Suddenly Pitt appeared on a big screen, holding a cell phone to his ear while Ocean sang that song and then transitioned into the Jackson 5 classic “Never Can Say Goodbye.”

He never acknowledged the actor, who was sitting on the side of the stage with his back to the singer, but it’s likely the cameo came as the result of a recent interview with the War Machine star, where he raved about Ocean’s latest album, Blonde, saying it helped him through a difficult time in his life.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean,” Pitt, 53, told GQ in May, in his first interview since splitting with wife Angelina Jolie. “I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special.”

The following month, Ocean wore a T-shirt with an image of Pitt’s face on it while performing in Manchester, England.

The Twitterverse is, of course, enjoying this new superstar friendship, with several people tweeting about the bizarre moment.

“More invested in the brad pitt frank ocean friendship than anything I’ve got going on rn,” wrote one fan.

“Just saw #frankocean and #bradPitt in one sitting, less than 10 feet from me. I can die happy now. #MicDrop,” tweeted another.

Watch the performance above.

