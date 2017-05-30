Backgrid

Still going strong! Britney Spears enjoyed a romantic dinner date with boyfriend Sam Asghari on Sunday, May 28.

The “Alien” singer, 35, looked pretty in pink in a strapless dress and black chunky heels for the holiday weekend outing while her beau opted for a blue polo shirt and black jeans.

Spears opened up earlier this year about her unlikely romance with the 22-year-old fitness model and dancer, which began after they met while filming her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.



Backgrid

"We were doing the scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time,” Spears told Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast in January. “We were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other. … We started talking about sushi and started talking about things we like and were like 'We should go to sushi one day.'”

Spears said that it wasn’t until five months later that she got the courage to actually call up the hunk.



Backgrid

“I found his number in my bag. I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute,'" she shared. "So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person."

The pair first stepped out together publicly at CAA agent Cade Hudson's birthday party in January.

