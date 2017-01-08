Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Credit: Britney Spears/Instagram

Things are heating up! Britney Spears and her new boyfriend, Sam Asghari, got cozy at her friend's birthday party in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January 5, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

The Grammy winner, 35, and the hunky fitness model attended CAA agent Cade Hudson's 30th birthday bash, where they were spotted getting flirty. "She was rubbing her boyfriend's arm," an insider tells Us.

A second source adds, "She kept leaning on him."

The new couple were joined by Spears' manager, Larry Rudolph, Sean Penn, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Emma Roberts, Ansel Elgort, Seth MacFarlane and more stars.

As previously reported, Spears and Asghari, who starred in the pop superstar's recent "Slumber Party" music video, first stepped out as a couple during a dinner date in November. They also rang in the new year together, as Spears documented on Instagram with a photo of the Persian model wrapping his arm around her.

The duo have also shared a number of videos of themselves snuggled in bed together via his Instagram Story. In one festive clip, Spears was seen nuzzling her head into her beau's shoulder and telling his followers, "Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night."



The entertainer was previously married to childhood pal Jason Alexander and dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10.

