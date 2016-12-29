Burke Ramsey is suing CBS over their two-part special The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey. According to documents obtained by the Associated Press, Burke is suing the network to “redress the permanent damage to his reputation resulting from defendants’ false accusation that he killed his sister, JonBenét Ramsey.”

In the two-part special, which aired this past September, seven investigators speculated over the infamous 1996 death of Ramsey’s sister, JonBenét, 6. The special theorized that Burke, then 9, killed his sister and that their parents John and Patsy Ramsey may have covered up the crime.



Dr. Phil Show (Peteski Productions/ CBS Television Distribution)

The special featured an elaborate recreation of the Ramsey home in Boulder, Colorado, where JonBenét was found dead in their basement the day after Christmas. During the show, experts speculated that Burke was angry that his sister had stolen a bite of his pineapple and that might have in a rage, he fatally bashed her in the head with a large flashlight. As previously reported, the young beauty pageant contestant suffered traumatic head trauma and was strangled.

It is the second defamation lawsuit Burke, now 29, has filed in relation to the CBS series. Burke previously filed a claim seeking $150 million in damages against forensic pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz, who is featured in the special.



In the documents obtained by Us this past October, Ramsey accuses Spitz of “explicitly and falsely stat[ing] that Burke Ramsey killed his sister, JonBenét Ramsey” and of “having a disturbing history of making false statements related to the brutal murder of young girls.”

Burke was exonerated by DNA evidence in 1999, and JonBenét's parents, John Ramsey and his late ex-wife Patsy, were also removed from the suspect list in 2008. The case remains unsolved.



