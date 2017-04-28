Busy Philipps admitted via an Instagram Story video that she makes more money now from sponsored Instagram posts than she does acting.

"I'm not above it, guys," the Vice Principals actress said in a video posted to her account on Thursday, April 27. "I just only choose things that I genuinely like and, like, would want to partner with, like, for instance, my Michaels [craft store] partnership, which, you know, is my favorite thing of all time. And I'm doing one next week, I think, that feels like me."

Philipps understands that celebs lose followers after posting “#sponcon,” but even she admits that “we all gotta make [money.]”

"But, like, yeah, I mean, unless it was like, a billion dollars, I probably wouldn't do something random and weird that people would be like, 'Lame,' 'Busy Philipps sells out,’” she explained in her video. “But, you know, I gotta be honest with you, I didn't make a ton of money as an actor last year. I made more of my money doing that kind of stuff, like the partnerships with brands."

In her defense, she explained that as TV actors, they’re “making a product so that networks can sell ad space,” which is essentially, in turn, what sponsored Instagram posts have become.

Philipps is married to screenwriter Marc Silverstein.

