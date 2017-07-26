Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Immediately after President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, July 26, that he plans to ban transgender people from serving in the military, a multitude of celebrities took to Twitter to denounce the controversial decision.

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in an capacity in the U.S. Military," the former Celebrity Apprentice host, 71, tweeted. "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you."

The decision reverses a policy approved under former President Barack Obama's administration that would allow transgender people to serve in the U.S. armed forces.

George Takei was among the first to react to Trump's new policy. "History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest. #Shame," the actor tweeted. "Trump is banning all transgenders from the military. To those who believed Trump would be a friend to LGBTs, time to admit you were conned. Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it."

Dozens of other celebrities followed suit. "Are you TRYING to be an a--hole?" Andy Cohen wrote. Actress Natalie Morales added, "I got up sleepy at 6 am and checked twitter and now I'm ready to fight and pacing around my room. F--ck this guy."



Mia Farrow called for action, tweeting, "No. My God. This must be challenged." Former Vice President Joe Biden joined in: "Every patriotic American who is qualified to serve in our military should be able to serve. Full stop."



See more celebrities' reactions below.

History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest. #Shame pic.twitter.com/8R4jVOIYmd — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Trump is banning all transgenders from the military. To those who believed Trump would be a friend to LGBTs, time to admit you were conned. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Are you TRYING to be an asshole? https://t.co/QW9axAScmO — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 26, 2017

I got up sleepy at 6 am and checked twitter and now I'm ready to fight and pacing around my room. Fuuuuuuck this guy. — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) July 26, 2017

no. My God. This must be challenged. https://t.co/H9DBE4cmK7 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 26, 2017

Every patriotic American who is qualified to serve in our military should be able to serve. Full stop. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 26, 2017

I grew up in a military w/ LGBT people serving in the shadows. We can't let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers. #RISEUP — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) July 26, 2017

Every single trans person who has served or WILL serve in our military is braver, stronger & a better patriot & human than @realDonaldTrump — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) July 26, 2017

Oh, just a reminder that this--NONE OF THIS IS NORMAL. — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) July 26, 2017

Sending a message that hate & discrimination should be tolerated if it saves us money. A shameful yet unsurprising new low. #EqualityForAll pic.twitter.com/W8bCub1hMq — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 26, 2017

And who will he come for next? https://t.co/DWu3PRzQhg — Alan Cumming (@Alancumming) July 26, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!