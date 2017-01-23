Counselor to President, Kellyanne Conway, appears on the Sunday morning show This Week with George Stephanopoulos, from the north lawn at the White House, January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Celebrities had a field day on Twitter after Kellyanne Conway used the phrase "alternative facts" while discussing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's false claims about President Donald Trump's inauguration crowd size.

During an interview on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, January 22, the counselor to the president, 50, was asked about Spicer's claim that the media under-reported attendance numbers after Friday's inauguration. "You're saying it's a falsehood and Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that," Conway replied. "I don't think you can prove those numbers one way or another. There's no way to quantify crowd numbers."

"Alternative facts are not facts. They're falsehoods," host Chuck Todd retorted as the interview grew increasingly heated.

Almost immediately after the interview aired, celebrities took to social media to roast Conway's "alternative facts" comment as the phrase began to trend on Twitter.

"#alternativefacts is perhaps the greatest Real Housewives term I have ever heard. I can't believe we haven't heard it on a reunion," Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen tweeted.

Former 'NSync singer Lance Bass shared his own alternative fact, tweeting, "As a member of the @backstreetboys, I had a love child with @BettyMWhite. #AlternativeFacts."

Gotham star Ben McKenzie added, "I remember once arguing 'alternative facts' with my ex-gf. It did not go well. #alternativefacts."

Conway, who was the subject of a hilarious Broadway-style Saturday Night Live skit on Saturday, January 21, also appeared on ABC's This Week on Sunday morning. During the interview, she said President Trump, 70, will not release his tax returns — even after an IRS audit is completed — despite a WhiteHouse.gov petition that has gathered more than 230,000 signatures so far.



Kellyanne Conway now refers to their lies as "alternative facts." We get it. War is peace, freedom is slavery, Trump is presidential. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 22, 2017

I've lost every pound of the baby weight. #alternativefacts — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 22, 2017

Kellyanne Conway just coined a very dangerous phrase like it's the most normal thing in the world. #AlternativeFacts https://t.co/f4idWRr0Z3 — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) January 22, 2017

The only place there should be #alternativefacts are in a bar trivia category with questions about Pearl Jam and Weezer. — mamrie hart (@mametown) January 22, 2017

I work out every morning at 5am, never miss, I'm the best at working outI do it more than anyone, it's my favorite thing. #alternativefacts — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) January 22, 2017

If you run out of milk, you can just microwave orange juice. #ALTERNATIVEFACT — Chris Wood (@ChristophrWood) January 22, 2017

