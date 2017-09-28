The stars are sending their heartfelt support to Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on Thursday, September 28.

“Sending love to Julia Louis-Dreyfus,” Rosie O’Donnell tweeted shortly after Louis-Dreyfus shared the news.

Anna Kendrick gave the Veep star, 56, her support in an emotional tweet. “F--k. F--k. I don’t think I realized how much I love this woman, who I don’t know,” the Pitch Perfect actress wrote. “Love her more for speaking up for others in this moment.”



As previously reported, the Seinfeld alum announced her diagnosis across her social media channels on Thursday. “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one, she shared in the message. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Louis-Dreyfus received an outpouring of love and well wishes on Twitter.

“Mama, find me. Let’s talk if you want,” breast cancer survivor Christina Applegate said in support. Added Olivia Munn, “Sending you so much love and light.”

“You are a goddam force. F--k cancer,” playwright Matt Letscher said.



Tyler Oakley chimed in by sending a hearted-white envelope emoji.

Wanda Sykes, who beat breast cancer in 2011 and had a double mastectomy, sent Louis-Dreyfus words of encouragement: “Love you julia. You got this.”

Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss tweeted his support too, writing, “I love Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Cancer? Get outta here!!!”

After the award-winning star shared her news, her rep told Us Weekly: “Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes.”

Earlier this month, Louis-Dreyfus broke Candice Bergen’s record and made history for the most Emmy wins for a singular role — she won her sixth trophy for her portrayal of Selina Meyer on Veep, which will be ending after its seventh season.

