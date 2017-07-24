Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

There’s a new hangover cure in Los Angeles — Channing Tatum hand-delivering his vodka, Born & Bred, via the app Saucey to unsuspecting customers.

The Magic Mike actor, 37, did just that on Saturday, July 22, and the lucky customers’ reactions were priceless. Some already had liquid courage when they met the actor and others were attempting to recover the morning after and opened the door in their underwear and sweats.

I got to have a little fun freaking people out this weekend. With the help of @sauceyapp we spent the day delivering @bornandbred Vodka to the good people of LA. Thanks to all who let us into your homes-- a few of you owe money to the swear jar. We'll do this in a different city some time soon so get yourself a bottle of B&B and keep your eyes peeled! A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

“I got to have a little fun freaking people out this weekend,” Tatum captioned a video of himself delivering the vodka on Instagram on Monday, July 24. “With the help of @sauceyapp we spent the day delivering @bornandbred Vodka to the good people of LA. Thanks to all who let us into your homes -- a few of you owe money to the swear jar. We'll do this in a different city some time soon so get yourself a bottle of B&B and keep your eyes peeled!”

One Saucey customer named Allie Stockton posted an Instagram pic of herself with Tatum and her boyfriend, Daniel, on Sunday. In the snap, Stockton is wearing leggings while Daniel dons an oversize shirt and no pants.

Courtesy Jtcstyle5/Instagram

“If someone said to @danielbailey1210 last night he was going to have a hangover today, order Saucey, and that Channing Tatum would show up to deliver it while Daniel's in his underwear in our living room, would he have believed them?” she captioned the Instagram.

Guess what happens when you order @bornandbred vodka? @channingtatum shows up at your door. Who's next? 😏 A post shared by SAUCEY (@sauceyapp) on Jul 22, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

The Saucey app, which promises alcohol delivery in 30 minutes, also posted a snap of Channing with a group of guys in their kitchen and the caption: “Guess what happens when you order @bornandbred vodka? @channingtatum shows up at your door. Who's next? 😏”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!