Hot Hollywood does Hawaii! Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum showed off their incredible beach bodies while enjoying their family getaway in Hawaii last month in newly surfaced images.



FameFlynet/AKM-GSI

The couple, who soaked in the sun and surf with their 3-year-old daughter, Everly, looked tanned and toned as they frolicked in the ocean, with 36-year-old Tatum even trying his hand at paddleboarding at one point (shirtless, of course!).

Dewan Tatum, also 36, kept her waterside activity a bit more low-key, wading into the water and showing off her abs in a lemon yellow bikini top and blue flower-patterned swim bottoms. The Step Up actress protected her face from the bright sun with a pair of oversize shades and straw visor.

FameFlynet / AKM-GSI

One day earlier, on Thursday, February 16, the married pair got fun and frisky in the water, with Tatum chasing his wife of eight years around in the waves before swooping her up in his arms and dropping her back into the ocean.

In a recently unearthed 2013 interview with Elle magazine, Tatum revealed that the picture-perfect pair almost didn’t happen because he wasn’t sure he was in the right frame of mind for a serious relationship. (The dancing duo met on the 2006 set of Step Up and wed in 2009.)

FameFlynet / AKM-GSI

“I had just gotten out of a pretty long relationship, so I was in no way ready for another,” the Magic Mike XXL star told the fashion magazine. “I was trying to run from what I knew — Jenna was not someone I was just going to date. But one of my buddies was like, ‘What are you doing, man? She’s dope.’ That night I showed up at her hotel room with a sombrero on, and that was it.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!