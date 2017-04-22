Never too young? Channing Tatum revealed in a new interview that his 3-year-old daughter, Everly, has seen Magic Mike Live, the new Las Vegas show based on his blockbuster films about male strippers.

"She has already been to the show," the actor, 36, told Extra ahead of the show's premiere at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 21. "She is running around here like crazy. We keep it very casual and positive around here."

Splash News and Pictures

Tatum, who produced and starred in Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, conceived the Sin City show and co-directed it with the film franchise's choreographer Alison Faulk.



"It has a story on some level," the former stripper told Extra of Magic Mike Live. "The big takeaway was that we wanted it to be this really base-level experience. We want people to leave and still think about it after they leave."

"The thing that I like to say is that it will be exactly what you want it to be," he continued. "We have a safe word and you will find it out in the show that everyone can use and the guys actually listen. You will need a safe word, just so you know."

Tatum's wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, supports his latest endeavor. "Every step of the way!" he said. "She is the one I gave the first lap dance to in the first Magic Mike."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!