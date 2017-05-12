Charlie Hunnam hates auditions, loves swimming and dreams of becoming a UFC fighter. The King Arthur: Legend of the Sword heartthrob, 37, sheds his armor for Us by sharing 25 things you don't know about him.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

1. I'm a sucker for a good sunset.

2. My biggest acting inspiration is Daniel Day Lewis. The man's a colossus.

3. Right now, I'm on a big Van Morrison kick, particularly Astral Weeks.

4. I miss seeing the guys from Sons of Anarchy every day. They became my brothers. I also miss Jax a lot. He became my best pal.

5. The action in King Arthur was the toughest part of the shoot. I had weeks where I was sword fighting for 12 hours a day, five days a week. My body was destroyed.

6. I'm too old for fairy tales.

7. When I was surfing in Costa Rica, I got bumped by a shark.

8. Auditions are horrible. The worst was probably for Lions for Lambs with Robert Redford. He was two hours late to the meeting and ate sushi while I was auditioning.

9. Sundays at home with my girlfriend, Morgana McNelis, are when I am most happy.

10. The biggest compliment to my looks is that my girlfriend still sleeps with me.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

11. My biggest unfulfilled dream is to one day become a UFC fighter.

12. I wish I could meet Santa Claus. I'd thank him for all the presents.

13. I don't have any fillings in my teeth. Thanks, Mum!

14. I idolize my mum. She's a total badass.

15. I took a Thai cooking course in Thailand. I've been having a lovely time cooking my food up Thai style.

16. Jeans and a flannel shirt are my absolute favorite things to wear.

17. My weaknesses are a big bowl of spaghetti puttanesca and a big bowl of chocolate ice cream.

18. Swimming is my favorite workout. I like to be in water.

19. My worst attribute is my singing.

20. My biggest pet peeve is people's horrible personal hygiene. I'm amazed by how many dudes I see in restrooms that use the toilet and don't wash their hands. Then they complain when they get sick.

21. It's impossible to say what my all-time favorite film is, but this week it's War Witch, written and directed by Kim Nguyen.

22. Same goes for my favorite book. I'm reading Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts. I'm gonna be bummed when I finish.

23. I wish I could kick my ambition. Hunger for success brings with it an equivalent amount of suffering.

24. I love long walks in the countryside of Northern England. That and California are equally my favorite places.

25. I'd most like to live on a farm. I believe there's no greater satisfaction that growing your own food.