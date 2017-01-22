Chelsea Clinton and Barron Trump Credit: JP Yim/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The (former) first daughter has spoken. Chelsea Clinton defended Barron Trump while advising her Twitter followers to stand up to his father, President Donald Trump.

"Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid," the 36-year-old daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted on Sunday, January 22. "Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids."

Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017

Chelsea's comments appeared to be in response to the internet trolls who made jokes about Barron, 10, during the former reality TV star's inauguration on Friday, January 20. Several people were attacked on social media for "cyberbullying" the young child and his demeanor.

Modern Family actress Julie Bowen was one of the celebrities criticized for her comments about Barron. Throughout the inauguration ceremony, she posted Instagram pictures of Donald and First Lady Melania Trump's son looking down at the floor and holding his head in his hands. "Barron, a voting majority shares your horror," she jokingly captioned one post, much to fans' disapproval.



"Just because you don't like his dad, don't poke fun at the kid," one critic wrote to Bowen, 46, who later defended herself on Twitter, writing, "I love that Barron is just being a kid. My kids would be a horror show at a public event! Just trying to keep it light."

Twitter users also slammed Chelsea for her post. "Your mother lost. We don't want her nonsense in our nations politics," one user wrote. Others came to Chelsea's defense, pointing out the commander in chief's potentially dangerous policy agendas, including his controversial decision to nominate Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education and attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. "Getting rid of public schools, #ACA, & destroying the environment isn't good at all," one Twitter user noted.

