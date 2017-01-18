Not giving up. Chelsea Clinton opened up in a new interview about her mom Hillary Clinton’s loss in last year’s presidential election, and how she hopes it inspires others to work harder than ever for what they believe in.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Speaking with Refinery29 for a profile published on Wednesday, January 18, the former first daughter, 36, explained why it’s important to remain optimistic following President-elect Donald Trump’s defeat of Democratic candidate Clinton, 69, this past November.



“Everything we believed before the election, we still believe,” Chelsea told the website. “Everything we worked so hard for, we have to continue to work hard for. It requires engagement in our own communities.”

She added: “What do we do in the small world of our own lives? How do we ensure that we are being the best parents, friends, citizens that we can be in our own day-to-day interactions? And then how do start from that place to then engage in the wider world?”



The philanthropist also told R29 that she is encouraging Clinton’s supporters to channel their feelings — whether that’s hopeful, angry, or even a mixture — into positive change.

“Use those emotions to engage and organize and advocate to protect and advance what you think matters most,” she said. “Whether that’s combatting climate change, or protecting women’s rights, fighting against gun violence, or advocating for LGBTQ equality.”



Chelsea’s comments come just days before Trump will be sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 20. Her mother and 42nd POTUS father Bill Clinton plan to attend, along with Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.



