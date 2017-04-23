Zing! Chelsea Clinton had the perfect response to Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer’s Hillary Clinton joke at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon in NYC on Friday, April 21.

Bayer, 35, opened the ceremony with a short introduction of the event’s honorees, including Blake Lively, Jessica Chastain, Tina Knowles, Shari Redstone, Audra McDonald, Gayle King and Clinton. Then, she cracked the joke.

“They all have one thing in common,” the comedian said. “None of their moms are president.”

Clinton, 37, let the laughs simmer and chose to steer clear of politics during her speech, which addressed her work with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, an organization aimed to fight childhood obesity through education and advocacy. But just as she was about to wrap up, the former first child addressed Bayer’s comment.

“Vanessa, we may be able to say in this room today that no one’s mother is currently president, but some day, someone’s will be,” she said. At this, the room gave Clinton a standing ovation.

During her speech, Clinton gave a pointed nod to her mother, who lost the presidential election to Donald Trump last fall.

“I’m particularly proud and grateful for the example that my mother has always set,” she said, recounting a lesson she learned from her grandmother that had particular resonance given the circumstances.

“It’s always better to get caught trying than to have never tried at all,” she said.

On Saturday, it was Hillary who was the one garnering standing ovations as she made a surprise appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Katherine Bigelow’s VR short The Protector’s: Walk in the Ranger’s Shoes.

The former Secretary of State, 69, addressed the 250-member audience and implored them to take the documentary’s message to heart. “Here it is Earth Day and we are marching on behalf of science,” she said. “Part of science is understanding the intricate relationships we share with all those who are on this planet and in particular large mammals like elephants.”

