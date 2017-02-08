Jenny Slate and Chris Evans attend Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment Present The Premiere of 'The Secret Life of Pets' June 2016. Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

It’s over. Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have called it quits on their relationship after less than a year of dating, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

An insider tells Us that the pair broke up recently, within the last two or three weeks. “It was completely amicable and a mutual decision due to conflicting schedules and they remain very close friends,” says the source.



Us Weekly reached out to reps for both stars and didn’t receive a comment back.

Despite their decision to part ways, the Obvious Child actress, 34, gushed over Evans, 35, during an interview with Us at the Sundance Film Festival in January. “He’s such an amazing guy really in every way,” she said at the time.

As previously reported, the Avengers actor and Slate — who started seeing each other in May 2016 — took their relationship public and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of The Secret Life of Pets in New York City last June.



After walking the carpet with Evans, the Girls alum opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her romance with the Hollywood hunk. “I haven’t really had a large premiere before, so it’s nice to have someone who knows how it goes,” she told ET. “It’s kind of like I got my dream 7th grade boyfriend. We didn’t know each other growing up, but we grew up about a half hour away from each other. We’ve been friends for a while.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed the duo started dating not long after Slate split from her husband of three years, Dean Fleischer-Camp, last May. Prior to Slate, Evans dated stars such as Kate Bosworth, Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly, among others.



Slate and Evans will star together in the upcoming drama Gifted. During an April 2016 appearance on Anna Faris’ “Unqualified” podcast, the Parks and Recreation actress dished on her first impression of Evans while working together on the movie.



“I didn’t know what to expect when I met Chris,” she explained. “I was a little scared because I kind of felt like, well, I don’t know him. He’s a giant man with huge muscles and he’s Captain America. How could we ever connect? [But the] first night that we hung out, I was like, Wow, I could hang out with Chris for, like, 90 hours.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



