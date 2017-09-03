Chris Evans/Twitter

Talk about a man's best friend! Chris Evans has been counting down the weeks until he would finally be reunited with his dog, Dodger, and now, the day is finally here.

The Avengers star, 36, shared a 14-second video of the sweet reunion on Twitter Sunday, September 3, captioning it: "After 10 long weeks..."

In the clip, Dodger has the Captain American actor, who had been away filming, pinned to the floor as he excitedly licks the star's face. "Hi! Hi! Hi!" Evans barely manages as the pooch bathes him in slobbery kisses.

After 10 long weeks... pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017

The actor had the internet in a frenzy in July when he shared a photo of Dodger with his eyes closed and the simple caption: "Really missing this guy right now." Fans immediately thought that the pooch, whom Evans adopted from a shelter, had died.

Really missing this guy right now. pic.twitter.com/fWNviX6CrH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 8, 2017

Hours after the post, the star clarified that Dodger was in fact perfectly fine. "To be clear, he's alive and well, just thousands of miles away for the next couple months," he shared to the relief of fans.

"F--k dude I was like crying," Seth Rogen tweeted in response to the news that Dodger was still around.

After the misunderstanding, Evans continued to pine for his dog on Twitter.

"One month away...," he captioned one sweet shot on August 1 of the two as they napped together.

In another tweet on August 17, he shared two photos of Dodger planting wet kisses all over his face: "17 more days."

17 more days pic.twitter.com/0ExRT392li — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 15, 2017

Evans rescued Dodger in 2016 while filming his movie Gifted. His young costar McKenna Grace, who played his niece, told Twist Magazine that one of the scenes was filmed at an animal shelter, and that the "cast and crew adopted six animals: three dogs and three cats!"

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.