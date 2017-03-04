Growing old doesn’t mean growing up! Chris Martin hosted a star-studded Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-themed 40th birthday party at his Malibu home on Friday, March 3, and the Coldplay frontman didn’t skimp on the details.

Martin, who turned the milestone age one day earlier, had colorful napkins monogrammed with the words “Chris’ 40th” in a font reminiscent of the original 1971 film adaptation of the Roald Dahl children’s classic, and even had giant toadstool and lollipop-shaped decorations strewn throughout the property.

And the singer’s guest list was all sorts of magical as well. Among the lucky invitees were Beyoncé and Jay Z, James Corden, Robert Downey Jr., Rob Lowe, Barbra Streisand and newly single Orlando Bloom. The guests were spotted arriving in dressy attire, with Downey Jr. donning a striped suit.



It’s unclear whether Martin’s ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, was on hand to help the musician ring in his big day. But on Thursday, March 2, the Goop founder did share a sweet selfie of herself with Martin and their two children, 12-year-old Apple and 10-year-old Moses.

“HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We 💖you so much!” Paltrow, 44, captioned the sweet family photo. (The couple famously split in 2014 after 10 years of marriage with a statement that included the phrase “conscious uncoupling.”)



Paltrow recently praised her ex in an interview with InStyle, expressing nothing but love for the “Fix You” singer. “To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I’m not his wife,” she told the publication. “I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce. He’s at my house every single day. We have our own lives, but we still have our family life.”

Paltrow is currently dating Glee cocreator Brad Falchuk, her boyfriend of more than two years.



